BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.72 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $88.97 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $602.86 or 0.00911616 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,819 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,845.83067024. The last known price of BNB is 600.00632033 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2183 active market(s) with $1,753,038,107.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

