BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.72 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $88.97 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $602.86 or 0.00911616 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,819 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,845.83067024. The last known price of BNB is 600.00632033 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2183 active market(s) with $1,753,038,107.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
