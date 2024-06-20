Boltwood Capital Management Invests $219,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 219,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $164.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

