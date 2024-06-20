Boltwood Capital Management Invests $263,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,395 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,225,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 95,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $36.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

