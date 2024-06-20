Boltwood Capital Management Sells 111 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $431.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

