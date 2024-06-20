Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $3,973.18 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,605.00 and a 52 week high of $3,989.12. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,689.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,588.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

