Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.62. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$16.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The stock has a market cap of C$340.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

