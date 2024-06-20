Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.80 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

