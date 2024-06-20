Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

