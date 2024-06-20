BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Songlin Ye Buys 1,000 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.

Get BQE Water alerts:

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Songlin Ye sold 200 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.80, for a total value of C$13,160.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total value of C$58,797.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye bought 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total value of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Stock Down 6.8 %

BQE opened at C$55.00 on Thursday. BQE Water Inc. has a one year low of C$24.22 and a one year high of C$69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$60.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.65.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.