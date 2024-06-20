BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 15,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

BBIO stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,843,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

