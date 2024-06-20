Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $107.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.43.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,550 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $153,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $102.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.