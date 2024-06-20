Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Target Price at $62.86

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.72 on Monday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

