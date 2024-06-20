Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $100.40

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.40.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of CWST opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
