Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $100.40

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

