Brokerages Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price at $204.00

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $145.06 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

