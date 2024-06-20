Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $107.86

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $127.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $128.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 86.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 58.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

