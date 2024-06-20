Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $4.00

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVgo stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $616.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
