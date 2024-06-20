Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $4.00

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

In related news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $616.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.