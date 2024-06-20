Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Price Target at $11.40

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.85 million, a PE ratio of -40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

