Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target at $15.20

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.00 million, a P/E ratio of 318.11 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,884 shares of company stock valued at $824,175 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.