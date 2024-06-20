Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $17.20

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday.

Harmonic Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.09 on Monday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

