Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $32.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after buying an additional 351,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in InMode by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 261,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $32,366,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,228,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 240,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900,831 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. InMode has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

