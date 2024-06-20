Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $32.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.
INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. InMode has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.20.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
