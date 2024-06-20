Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $48.50

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

