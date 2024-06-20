Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Price Target at $17.70

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of M opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.