Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Target Price at $20.34

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

RF opened at $18.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 62.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 201,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

