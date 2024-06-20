Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target at $117.67

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

