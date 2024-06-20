Brokerages Set WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) PT at $10.88

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,022,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

