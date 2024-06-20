Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OVID. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

