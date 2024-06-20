Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 356,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 342,266 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

CSCO stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

