Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

CF stock opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.17. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$812.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Cormark upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

