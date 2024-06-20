Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$32.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CWB stock opened at C$42.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.91. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$44.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.