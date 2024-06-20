Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Set at C$10.00 by ATB Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) received a C$10.00 price target from research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.88.

TSE:WEED opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$37,155.72. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

