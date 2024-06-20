Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
