Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $94,242.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $990,335.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,596,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $2,599,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 259,481 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 117.0% during the first quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

