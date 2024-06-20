Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.07 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.07 billion and approximately $263.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.17 or 0.05440953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00015351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,980,576,545 coins and its circulating supply is 35,734,375,089 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

