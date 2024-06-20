CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

CarMax stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.