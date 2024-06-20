CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $66.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

