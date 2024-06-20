Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

