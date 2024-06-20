Casper Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Casper has a market capitalization of $265.10 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,693,361,556 coins and its circulating supply is 12,097,534,452 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,692,737,026 with 12,096,939,238 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02160664 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $8,209,726.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

