Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after buying an additional 2,030,013 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 1,044,728 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 668,002 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.