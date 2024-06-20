CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CF)

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

