Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $162.16 and last traded at $161.65. Approximately 199,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,842,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

