Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.71. The firm has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.98 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

