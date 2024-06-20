Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 952,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,019,000 after buying an additional 98,502 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 837,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,192,000 after acquiring an additional 55,376 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $324.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.