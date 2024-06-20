Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $3,435.00 and last traded at $3,425.80. 157,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 245,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,365.46.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,201.19.

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,737.78.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

