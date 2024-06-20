Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Chromocell Therapeutics alerts:

Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance

CHRO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Chromocell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chromocell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chromocell Therapeutics stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chromocell Therapeutics Co. ( NYSE:CHRO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 251,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.28% of Chromocell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.