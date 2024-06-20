Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance
CHRO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Chromocell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chromocell Therapeutics
Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chromocell Therapeutics
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.