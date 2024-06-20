Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.47 on August 15th

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.4736 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Chunghwa Telecom has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Chunghwa Telecom has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CHT opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $40.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

