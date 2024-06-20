Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Lowered by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,982,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

