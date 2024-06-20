Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $69.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Citigroup stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

