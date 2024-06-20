Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 100,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETY opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.23% and a negative net margin of 43.74%.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.