Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.07) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 5.1 %

CGNT stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

