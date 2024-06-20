Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Wedbush

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CGNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 5.1 %

Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

